"(Adjective) (Subject) (Verb)" (says Source)
News ad-libs, taken from headlines:
"Embattled Bush to veto" (says AFP)
"Secular Turks vow" (says International Herald Tribune)
"Murdoch's New's Corp makes" (from African News Dimension)
"Female voters set" (says CNN)
"Prototype toy reads" (says KGTV, San Diego)
"Embattled Bush to veto" (says AFP)
"Secular Turks vow" (says International Herald Tribune)
"Murdoch's New's Corp makes" (from African News Dimension)
"Female voters set" (says CNN)
"Prototype toy reads" (says KGTV, San Diego)
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
Links to this post:
Create a Link
<< Home