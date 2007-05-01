Tuesday, May 01, 2007

"(Adjective) (Subject) (Verb)" (says Source)

News ad-libs, taken from headlines:

"Embattled Bush to veto" (says AFP)
"Secular Turks vow" (says International Herald Tribune)
"Murdoch's New's Corp makes" (from African News Dimension)
"Female voters set" (says CNN)
"Prototype toy reads" (says KGTV, San Diego)

posted by Matthew at 2:05 PM

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

Links to this post:

Create a Link

<< Home