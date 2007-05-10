Interesting Daylife searches
Here's one way to approach the news from a different perspective. Obviously, you can always just search for things that interest you and generally get good results, but sometimes being a little more vague can be just as rewarding.
For example, if you take pleasure in other's misfortune try these searches:
For less emotional slanting, aim for the random:
For example, if you take pleasure in other's misfortune try these searches:
- "Mistake" - appears to give consistently solid results and a good mixture of opinions (e.g., Spider-Man 3 - most mistake filled movie of the year) and facts (e.g., mistake at Great Salt Lake).
- "Oops" - you may be amazed at how often this makes it into a headline.
- "Negative" - like "mistake," this also gives a good mix of results, and not all of them are bad.
For less emotional slanting, aim for the random:
- "Dog" - seems like it could be as good as anything, although perhaps it's a tad specific with too narrow a scope of results.
- "Sandwich" - surprisingly, this actually provides some decent range.
- "General" - right now, you get a mixture of war coverage and election coverage.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
Links to this post:
Create a Link
<< Home