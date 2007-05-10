Thursday, May 10, 2007

Interesting Daylife searches

Here's one way to approach the news from a different perspective. Obviously, you can always just search for things that interest you and generally get good results, but sometimes being a little more vague can be just as rewarding.

For example, if you take pleasure in other's misfortune try these searches:

For less emotional slanting, aim for the random:
  • "Dog" - seems like it could be as good as anything, although perhaps it's a tad specific with too narrow a scope of results.
  • "Sandwich" - surprisingly, this actually provides some decent range.
  • "General" - right now, you get a mixture of war coverage and election coverage.
These are just a starting point, try your own. Be sure to also check out Daylife's blog, where you can learn other neat search tricks.

