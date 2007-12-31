What's going on?
With so much news of late dominated by the unfortunate tiger mauling and the assassination of Benazir Bhutto (and the resulting events) what's going on in your neck of the woods?
My neck of the woods is primarily seeing snow, with a healthy dose of Cabinet secretary Mike Leavitt (potential) impropriety.
