French Socialists undone by family sparring
Says the London Times Online:
"The latest spat between Ms Royal, who lost the presidency to Mr Sarkozy last month, and Mr Hollande, her party leader and father of their four children, was too much for some Socialists who blamed them both for the party’s electoral misery."The New York Times chose to focus more on fact, and little on backstory, offering this summary:
"The main opposition, the Socialist Party, received 24.73 percent, meaning that it could lose more than half of its 149 seats, pollsters projected. The result reinforced the disarray on the left since its presidential candidate, Ségolène Royal, lost to Mr. Sarkozy last month."Daylife has photos.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
Links to this post:
Create a Link
<< Home