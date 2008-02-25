The Source Diverse scarcity: We need you
1. My passion in analyzing differences in news reporting is satiated by the Daylife Blog.
2. Time is not on my side, no it's not.
3. But the Source Diverse will not die, it will live in peace and scarcity.
4. In the meantime, non-Daylife-able posts will go here, but realize the Daylife platform is > a single blog, even one as wide-reaching and great as the Source Diverse.
5. You tell me.
