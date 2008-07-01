How old is Jack McCormick?
"But rarely - outside of a June 5 spat with Kevin Youkilis in the dugout - had it turned physical, as it did when Ramírez shoved McCormick, 64, who fell to the ground."(Amalie Benjamin - Boston Globe)
"What's up with Manny? Is the goofy slugger in need of some anger management? And why won't the Red Sox publicly sanction their star when he pushes a 64-year-old club executive to the ground?"(Dan Shaughnessy - Boston Globe)
(David Whitley - Orlando Sentinel)
"He Manny-handled the team's traveling secretary over the weekend, pushing the 62-year-old down after he didn't immediately come up with the 16 tickets he wanted to the game in Houston."
(Rob Bradford - Boston Herald)
"When another request was made by Ramirez upon arriving at the ballpark Saturday and led to a physical confrontation in which the 36-year-old shoved the 66-year-old McCormick to the ground, no thoughts of what it might mean in the long term were measured out."
So, 62, 64, or 66, and is a traveling secretary a "team executive" (as titled by Shaughnessy of the Globe)?
manny prob found out that mccormick a former cop did some time for taking bribes and showed his disgust in him by pushing him down. mccormick is crooked go look at his past
