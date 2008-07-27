Sunday, July 27, 2008

Gordon Brown head of party, not head of state

Thanks to Justin Webb for this:

"Incidentally CNN described Gordon Brown as a "Head of State." This mistake - a common one - is part of the reason why Americans often think Brits are uncomfortably nasty to their prime ministers. To American eyes attacking them can sometimes seem unpatriotic - they do not realise that these figures represent a party not the state. Conversely we Brits forget sometimes that Obama and McCain are competing to become America's Queen."


Thoughts?

Brown is also head of government (the queen is head of state), which is likely the hat he was wearing when Obama met with him.

