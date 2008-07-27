Gordon Brown head of party, not head of state
Thanks to Justin Webb for this:
Thoughts?
"Incidentally CNN described Gordon Brown as a "Head of State." This mistake - a common one - is part of the reason why Americans often think Brits are uncomfortably nasty to their prime ministers. To American eyes attacking them can sometimes seem unpatriotic - they do not realise that these figures represent a party not the state. Conversely we Brits forget sometimes that Obama and McCain are competing to become America's Queen."
Thoughts?
2 Comments:
Brown is also head of government (the queen is head of state), which is likely the hat he was wearing when Obama met with him.
